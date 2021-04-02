EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EQT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EQT by 4,682.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in EQT by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,531,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,883,000 after buying an additional 1,048,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $12,336,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

