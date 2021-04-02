EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.