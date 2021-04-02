EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $59.05 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

