EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $69.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45.

