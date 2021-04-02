EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $224.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $226.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

