EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

