EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $143.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

