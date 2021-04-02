EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

