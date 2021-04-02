EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,664 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.