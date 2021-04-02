Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
NVST stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -314.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Envista has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,317 shares of company stock worth $6,940,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Envista by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $13,343,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
