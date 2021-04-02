Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

NVST stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -314.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Envista has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,317 shares of company stock worth $6,940,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Envista by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $13,343,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

