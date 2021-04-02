Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ETR stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

