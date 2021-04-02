Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enservco has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

