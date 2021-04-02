Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENVA. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $1,621,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

