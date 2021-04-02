Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVE stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

