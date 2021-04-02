Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 17,514 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.