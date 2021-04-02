Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 1,897 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

