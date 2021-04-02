EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

