Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 8,779.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 723,497 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 177.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 145,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 26.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 332,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

ENIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 438,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.