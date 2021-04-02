ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 34.1% in March

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 446,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NDRA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 1,266,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,469. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

