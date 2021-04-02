Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAP. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.44 ($20.52).

CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.91. Encavis AG has a twelve month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of €25.55 ($30.06).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

