EMC Capital Management Takes $4.32 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up 3.3% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARKG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.51. 3,590,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,476. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.