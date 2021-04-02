EMC Capital Management Purchases New Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 103,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,064. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

