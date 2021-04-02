EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Five9 comprises approximately 1.2% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 19.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,112,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. The stock had a trading volume of 755,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

