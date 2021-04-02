EMC Capital Management Makes New $369,000 Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 261,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.