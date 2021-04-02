EMC Capital Management Invests $582,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

