EMC Capital Management Buys New Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Transcat accounts for 1.0% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRNS. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $364.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,230 shares of company stock valued at $557,967 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.