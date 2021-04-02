EMC Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,536 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock remained flat at $$126.74 on Friday. 636,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,735. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $6,208,224.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,915 shares of company stock valued at $15,521,338. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.