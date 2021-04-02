EMC Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. EMC Capital Management owned 0.09% of Frequency Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

FREQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. 1,762,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $320.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $254,379.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,604 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.