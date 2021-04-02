ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,991.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $119,516.88 and approximately $13,991.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 77.3% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00670119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028150 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

