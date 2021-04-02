ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.39. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -35.07.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

