Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

