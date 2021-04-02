Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 999,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,861. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.