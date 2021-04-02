Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of RFDI stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.37. 5,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.