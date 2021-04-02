Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,038. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

