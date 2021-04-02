Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 88.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Netflix by 193.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $17.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $539.42. 3,938,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,548. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.