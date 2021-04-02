Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

