Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,776,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.