Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 742.56 ($9.70).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of ECM stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,012 ($13.22). 594,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,823. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 985.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 854.89. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 483.80 ($6.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,031 ($13.47).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.