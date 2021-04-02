Edward J. Lehner Sells 30,682 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 232,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $638.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94,840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

