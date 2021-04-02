Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 726.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 348,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,681,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Ecolab stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.77 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.