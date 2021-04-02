eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Decreased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in eBay were worth $60,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

