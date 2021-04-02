Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 675.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSE EOI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

