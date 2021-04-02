East Coast Asset Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Apple by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,261,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $377,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in Apple by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 455,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 329,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

