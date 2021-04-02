DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

