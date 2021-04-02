Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Up to $55.05

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.05, but opened at $60.00. Ducommun shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

