DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.63

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DITHF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

