Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

DS stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.