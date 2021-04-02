Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Sells $65,940.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DRQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 177,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,275. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 68,802 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

