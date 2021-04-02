Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce sales of $295.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.66 million and the highest is $306.70 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $257.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,775,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dorman Products by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dorman Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 83,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,595. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

