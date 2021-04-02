Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.29, but opened at $59.12. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Domo shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 610 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

